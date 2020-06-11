Rent Calculator
Chandler, AZ
3177 N. Desoto Street
3177 N. Desoto Street
3177 North Desoto Street
No Longer Available
Location
3177 North Desoto Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Amenities
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious Chandler Rental - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with New Wood Look Flooring Throughout! New Stainless Appliances! Pool and Pool Service Included! Pets Upon Approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3177 N. Desoto Street have any available units?
3177 N. Desoto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 3177 N. Desoto Street currently offering any rent specials?
3177 N. Desoto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3177 N. Desoto Street pet-friendly?
No, 3177 N. Desoto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 3177 N. Desoto Street offer parking?
No, 3177 N. Desoto Street does not offer parking.
Does 3177 N. Desoto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3177 N. Desoto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3177 N. Desoto Street have a pool?
Yes, 3177 N. Desoto Street has a pool.
Does 3177 N. Desoto Street have accessible units?
No, 3177 N. Desoto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3177 N. Desoto Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3177 N. Desoto Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3177 N. Desoto Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3177 N. Desoto Street does not have units with air conditioning.
