3126 N. Pleasant Dr.

in unit laundry garage recently renovated refrigerator

Property is currently occupied until 12/31/2019.

4 bedroom 2 bath 2 Car Garage recently remodeled. Tile, Large Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Separate Living Room and Family Room, and Arizona Room. Large Bedrooms, Nice Landscape in Front Yard and Back with Auto Sprinklers

Major Crossroads: Elliott & Alma School

Near: 101 Fwy, US 60, Banner Hospital and Children's Center, Chandler Regional Hospital, Fiesta Mall, Chandler Fashion Center, Mesa Community College, ASU, Marlborough Park

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com.

