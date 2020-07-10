All apartments in Chandler
3100 South Rosemary Drive

3100 South Rosemary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3100 South Rosemary Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Gorgeous home in the heart of Queen Creek--Close to shopping, Intel, great freeway access, and the highly sought-after Chandler School District! Located in Chandler's 85248 at Alma School & Queen Creek. This home is a two story with stucco walls and a tile roof. The home has a kitchen, dining room, family room, living room, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, laundry room, and three bedrooms. Gorgeous pool in the back yard! The kitchen has granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, laminate and tile in all the main living spaces. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private bath with separate tub and shower. Washer, dryer, fridge, pool service, and HOA dues included with rent. The home is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $350 refundable cleaning deposit. $2199 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 South Rosemary Drive have any available units?
3100 South Rosemary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 South Rosemary Drive have?
Some of 3100 South Rosemary Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 South Rosemary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3100 South Rosemary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 South Rosemary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3100 South Rosemary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3100 South Rosemary Drive offer parking?
No, 3100 South Rosemary Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3100 South Rosemary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 South Rosemary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 South Rosemary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3100 South Rosemary Drive has a pool.
Does 3100 South Rosemary Drive have accessible units?
No, 3100 South Rosemary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 South Rosemary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 South Rosemary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

