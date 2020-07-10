3100 South Rosemary Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters stainless steel walk in closets pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Gorgeous home in the heart of Queen Creek--Close to shopping, Intel, great freeway access, and the highly sought-after Chandler School District! Located in Chandler's 85248 at Alma School & Queen Creek. This home is a two story with stucco walls and a tile roof. The home has a kitchen, dining room, family room, living room, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, laundry room, and three bedrooms. Gorgeous pool in the back yard! The kitchen has granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, laminate and tile in all the main living spaces. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private bath with separate tub and shower. Washer, dryer, fridge, pool service, and HOA dues included with rent. The home is ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $350 refundable cleaning deposit. $2199 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.