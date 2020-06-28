All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3078 E GOLDFINCH Way
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

3078 E GOLDFINCH Way

3078 East Goldfinch Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3078 East Goldfinch Way, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous single level 3 bedroom plus den and 2 bathroom home. Three car garage. New interior paint throughout. Great location. Application fee is $40/adult. No smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way have any available units?
3078 E GOLDFINCH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way have?
Some of 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way currently offering any rent specials?
3078 E GOLDFINCH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way pet-friendly?
No, 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way offer parking?
Yes, 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way offers parking.
Does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way have a pool?
No, 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way does not have a pool.
Does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way have accessible units?
No, 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College