Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3078 E GOLDFINCH Way
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3078 E GOLDFINCH Way
3078 East Goldfinch Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3078 East Goldfinch Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous single level 3 bedroom plus den and 2 bathroom home. Three car garage. New interior paint throughout. Great location. Application fee is $40/adult. No smoking please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way have any available units?
3078 E GOLDFINCH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way have?
Some of 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way currently offering any rent specials?
3078 E GOLDFINCH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way pet-friendly?
No, 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way offer parking?
Yes, 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way offers parking.
Does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way have a pool?
No, 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way does not have a pool.
Does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way have accessible units?
No, 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3078 E GOLDFINCH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Similar Pages
Chandler 1 Bedrooms
Chandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with Parking
Chandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Octotillo
The Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College