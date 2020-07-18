Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
303 W MESQUITE Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
303 W MESQUITE Street
303 West Mesquite Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
303 West Mesquite Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amberwood North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Property has been fully remodeled with new grey cabinets, white quartz countertops, and wood tile throughout. Large backyard with covered and RV gate. All appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 W MESQUITE Street have any available units?
303 W MESQUITE Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 303 W MESQUITE Street have?
Some of 303 W MESQUITE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 303 W MESQUITE Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 W MESQUITE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W MESQUITE Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 W MESQUITE Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 303 W MESQUITE Street offer parking?
No, 303 W MESQUITE Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 W MESQUITE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 W MESQUITE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W MESQUITE Street have a pool?
No, 303 W MESQUITE Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 W MESQUITE Street have accessible units?
No, 303 W MESQUITE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W MESQUITE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 W MESQUITE Street has units with dishwashers.
