All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 303 W Barrow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
303 W Barrow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

303 W Barrow Drive

303 W Barrow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

303 W Barrow Dr, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amberwood North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE4685227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 W Barrow Drive have any available units?
303 W Barrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 W Barrow Drive have?
Some of 303 W Barrow Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 W Barrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 W Barrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W Barrow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 W Barrow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 303 W Barrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 W Barrow Drive offers parking.
Does 303 W Barrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 W Barrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W Barrow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 303 W Barrow Drive has a pool.
Does 303 W Barrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 W Barrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W Barrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 W Barrow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College