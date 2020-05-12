300 North Gila Springs Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! stunning premium chandler 1/1.5 split level layout condo with tile floors, updated paint, like new carpet, custom upper level entertaining den space, private tranquil patio, 1 car garage, community pool, gated entry, water/sewer/trash included, washer/dryer, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.