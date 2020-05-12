All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:12 AM

300 North Gila Springs Boulevard

300 North Gila Springs Boulevard · (480) 448-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 North Gila Springs Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 252 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! stunning premium chandler 1/1.5 split level layout condo with tile floors, updated paint, like new carpet, custom upper level entertaining den space, private tranquil patio, 1 car garage, community pool, gated entry, water/sewer/trash included, washer/dryer, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard have any available units?
300 North Gila Springs Boulevard has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard have?
Some of 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
300 North Gila Springs Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard has a pool.
Does 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 North Gila Springs Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
