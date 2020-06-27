Rent Calculator
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 297 E KAIBAB Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
297 E KAIBAB Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 1:03 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
297 E KAIBAB Drive
297 E Kaibab Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
297 E Kaibab Dr, Chandler, AZ 85248
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 297 E KAIBAB Drive have any available units?
297 E KAIBAB Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 297 E KAIBAB Drive have?
Some of 297 E KAIBAB Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 297 E KAIBAB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
297 E KAIBAB Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 E KAIBAB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 297 E KAIBAB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 297 E KAIBAB Drive offer parking?
No, 297 E KAIBAB Drive does not offer parking.
Does 297 E KAIBAB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 E KAIBAB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 E KAIBAB Drive have a pool?
No, 297 E KAIBAB Drive does not have a pool.
Does 297 E KAIBAB Drive have accessible units?
No, 297 E KAIBAB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 297 E KAIBAB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 E KAIBAB Drive has units with dishwashers.
