Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

2926 N. Oregon #7

2926 North Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2926 North Oregon Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Oasis Neighborhood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Corner unit townhome - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath great room townhome all appliances included located in Chandler Cozy patio. Community pool. to enjoy.
Call Pati 602-339-1440

(RLNE2521872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 have any available units?
2926 N. Oregon #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 2926 N. Oregon #7 currently offering any rent specials?
2926 N. Oregon #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 N. Oregon #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 N. Oregon #7 is pet friendly.
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 offer parking?
No, 2926 N. Oregon #7 does not offer parking.
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 N. Oregon #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 have a pool?
Yes, 2926 N. Oregon #7 has a pool.
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 have accessible units?
No, 2926 N. Oregon #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 N. Oregon #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2926 N. Oregon #7 does not have units with air conditioning.

