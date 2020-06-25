Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2926 N. Oregon #7
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2926 N. Oregon #7
2926 North Oregon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2926 North Oregon Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Oasis Neighborhood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Corner unit townhome - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath great room townhome all appliances included located in Chandler Cozy patio. Community pool. to enjoy.
Call Pati 602-339-1440
(RLNE2521872)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 have any available units?
2926 N. Oregon #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 2926 N. Oregon #7 currently offering any rent specials?
2926 N. Oregon #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 N. Oregon #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 N. Oregon #7 is pet friendly.
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 offer parking?
No, 2926 N. Oregon #7 does not offer parking.
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 N. Oregon #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 have a pool?
Yes, 2926 N. Oregon #7 has a pool.
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 have accessible units?
No, 2926 N. Oregon #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 N. Oregon #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 N. Oregon #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2926 N. Oregon #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
