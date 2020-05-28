All apartments in Chandler
281 N OXFORD Court
281 N OXFORD Court

281 North Oxford Court · No Longer Available
Location

281 North Oxford Court, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 N OXFORD Court have any available units?
281 N OXFORD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 N OXFORD Court have?
Some of 281 N OXFORD Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 N OXFORD Court currently offering any rent specials?
281 N OXFORD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 N OXFORD Court pet-friendly?
No, 281 N OXFORD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 281 N OXFORD Court offer parking?
Yes, 281 N OXFORD Court offers parking.
Does 281 N OXFORD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 N OXFORD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 N OXFORD Court have a pool?
Yes, 281 N OXFORD Court has a pool.
Does 281 N OXFORD Court have accessible units?
No, 281 N OXFORD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 281 N OXFORD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 N OXFORD Court has units with dishwashers.

