Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 281 N OXFORD Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
281 N OXFORD Court
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
281 N OXFORD Court
281 North Oxford Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
281 North Oxford Court, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 281 N OXFORD Court have any available units?
281 N OXFORD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 281 N OXFORD Court have?
Some of 281 N OXFORD Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 281 N OXFORD Court currently offering any rent specials?
281 N OXFORD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 N OXFORD Court pet-friendly?
No, 281 N OXFORD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 281 N OXFORD Court offer parking?
Yes, 281 N OXFORD Court offers parking.
Does 281 N OXFORD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 N OXFORD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 N OXFORD Court have a pool?
Yes, 281 N OXFORD Court has a pool.
Does 281 N OXFORD Court have accessible units?
No, 281 N OXFORD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 281 N OXFORD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 N OXFORD Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Similar Pages
Chandler 1 Bedrooms
Chandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with Parking
Chandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Octotillo
The Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College