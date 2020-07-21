All apartments in Chandler
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:21 PM

2734 West Highland Street

2734 West Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2734 West Highland Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
The Village at Tiburon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Chandler has over 2,600 square feet of living space! Formal living and dining areas with lots of natural light. Brand new carpet and gorgeous wood flooring throughout. Large kitchen with all major appliances included! Laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. Downstairs bedroom can be your own personal office! Every bedroom is a good size with ceiling fans throughout. A beautiful covered patio awaits you outside with lots of space for entertaining! Private backyard with mature trees and sparking pool! Your pet is welcomed. You don't want to wait on this home..Hurry before this one is gone!!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 West Highland Street have any available units?
2734 West Highland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 West Highland Street have?
Some of 2734 West Highland Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 West Highland Street currently offering any rent specials?
2734 West Highland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 West Highland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2734 West Highland Street is pet friendly.
Does 2734 West Highland Street offer parking?
Yes, 2734 West Highland Street offers parking.
Does 2734 West Highland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 West Highland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 West Highland Street have a pool?
Yes, 2734 West Highland Street has a pool.
Does 2734 West Highland Street have accessible units?
No, 2734 West Highland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 West Highland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 West Highland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
