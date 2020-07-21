2734 West Highland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Chandler has over 2,600 square feet of living space! Formal living and dining areas with lots of natural light. Brand new carpet and gorgeous wood flooring throughout. Large kitchen with all major appliances included! Laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. Downstairs bedroom can be your own personal office! Every bedroom is a good size with ceiling fans throughout. A beautiful covered patio awaits you outside with lots of space for entertaining! Private backyard with mature trees and sparking pool! Your pet is welcomed. You don't want to wait on this home..Hurry before this one is gone!!



