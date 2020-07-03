Rent Calculator
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM
2720 E WILDHORSE Place
2720 East Wildhorse Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2720 East Wildhorse Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Cute 2 bedroom home in a fantastic location! Nice open floor plan, each bedroom has it's own bathroom, big closets and plenty of storage space, corner lot and nice community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2720 E WILDHORSE Place have any available units?
2720 E WILDHORSE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2720 E WILDHORSE Place have?
Some of 2720 E WILDHORSE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2720 E WILDHORSE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2720 E WILDHORSE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 E WILDHORSE Place pet-friendly?
No, 2720 E WILDHORSE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 2720 E WILDHORSE Place offer parking?
No, 2720 E WILDHORSE Place does not offer parking.
Does 2720 E WILDHORSE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 E WILDHORSE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 E WILDHORSE Place have a pool?
Yes, 2720 E WILDHORSE Place has a pool.
Does 2720 E WILDHORSE Place have accessible units?
No, 2720 E WILDHORSE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 E WILDHORSE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 E WILDHORSE Place has units with dishwashers.
