270 East Indigo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Newer home built in 2013 for immediate move in. Located in desirable gated community right cross Hamilton High School. Two stories three bedrooms with big loft upstairs. Downstairs features wood-look tile, carpets in upstairs. Master bedroom has separate double sink and walk-in closet. Upgraded cabinet and counter top with kitchen island. All appliances provided including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Gate code 0101.



Minimum requirements: no eviction history, no felony history, no cat, prefer no big dog. verifiable income above $6000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1900 security deposit, $350 cleaning deposit, $250 per fee if approved.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.