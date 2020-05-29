All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:41 AM

270 East Indigo Drive

270 East Indigo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

270 East Indigo Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Newer home built in 2013 for immediate move in. Located in desirable gated community right cross Hamilton High School. Two stories three bedrooms with big loft upstairs. Downstairs features wood-look tile, carpets in upstairs. Master bedroom has separate double sink and walk-in closet. Upgraded cabinet and counter top with kitchen island. All appliances provided including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Gate code 0101.

Minimum requirements: no eviction history, no felony history, no cat, prefer no big dog. verifiable income above $6000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1900 security deposit, $350 cleaning deposit, $250 per fee if approved.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 East Indigo Drive have any available units?
270 East Indigo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 East Indigo Drive have?
Some of 270 East Indigo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 East Indigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
270 East Indigo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 East Indigo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 East Indigo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 270 East Indigo Drive offer parking?
No, 270 East Indigo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 270 East Indigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 East Indigo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 East Indigo Drive have a pool?
No, 270 East Indigo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 270 East Indigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 270 East Indigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 270 East Indigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 East Indigo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
