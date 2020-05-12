All apartments in Chandler
Location

2671 South Leonard Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c2361f04c ---- Chandler Charm! 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car-Garage, Den, Loft, Pool, PLUS Solar Panels For HUGE Energy Savings! Enjoy Great Rm w/ Family Rm & Kitchen Joined by Breakfast Bar Island, Bay Window Breakfast Nook w/ Beautiful Pool Views Including Waterfall, Spray Fountain & Fire Ring at Pool\'s Edge. Orange, Lemon, & Grapefruit Trees! All Appliances & Full Pool Service Included! Kitchen Has Walk-In Pantry, GAS Range, Maple Cabinets, Custom Lighting, Built-In Hshld Desk. Formal Dining & Living Rooms. Beautiful Winding Staircase Leads to Loft, Split Bedrms, Full Guest Bath. Awesome Master w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Bay Window Sitting Area, TWO Walk-In Closets, Oval Corner Tub, Sep. Shower w/ Custom Travertine Tile, Dual Sinks, Linen Pantry. Wired for Home Theater!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Disposal Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 S Leonard Pl have any available units?
2671 S Leonard Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2671 S Leonard Pl have?
Some of 2671 S Leonard Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 S Leonard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2671 S Leonard Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 S Leonard Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2671 S Leonard Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2671 S Leonard Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2671 S Leonard Pl offers parking.
Does 2671 S Leonard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2671 S Leonard Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 S Leonard Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2671 S Leonard Pl has a pool.
Does 2671 S Leonard Pl have accessible units?
No, 2671 S Leonard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 S Leonard Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2671 S Leonard Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
