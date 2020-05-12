2671 S Leonard Pl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c2361f04c ---- Chandler Charm! 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car-Garage, Den, Loft, Pool, PLUS Solar Panels For HUGE Energy Savings! Enjoy Great Rm w/ Family Rm & Kitchen Joined by Breakfast Bar Island, Bay Window Breakfast Nook w/ Beautiful Pool Views Including Waterfall, Spray Fountain & Fire Ring at Pool\'s Edge. Orange, Lemon, & Grapefruit Trees! All Appliances & Full Pool Service Included! Kitchen Has Walk-In Pantry, GAS Range, Maple Cabinets, Custom Lighting, Built-In Hshld Desk. Formal Dining & Living Rooms. Beautiful Winding Staircase Leads to Loft, Split Bedrms, Full Guest Bath. Awesome Master w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Bay Window Sitting Area, TWO Walk-In Closets, Oval Corner Tub, Sep. Shower w/ Custom Travertine Tile, Dual Sinks, Linen Pantry. Wired for Home Theater!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Disposal Dryer Garage Pool