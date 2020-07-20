All apartments in Chandler
Location

2670 West Mcnair Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,462 sq ft of living space in Chandler, AZ. Amenities include tile floors and carpeting, kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 West McNair Street have any available units?
2670 West McNair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2670 West McNair Street have?
Some of 2670 West McNair Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 West McNair Street currently offering any rent specials?
2670 West McNair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 West McNair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2670 West McNair Street is pet friendly.
Does 2670 West McNair Street offer parking?
Yes, 2670 West McNair Street offers parking.
Does 2670 West McNair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 West McNair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 West McNair Street have a pool?
No, 2670 West McNair Street does not have a pool.
Does 2670 West McNair Street have accessible units?
No, 2670 West McNair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 West McNair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2670 West McNair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
