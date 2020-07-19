Rent Calculator
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive.
Chandler, AZ
2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive
2630 S Los Altos Pl
·
No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location
2630 S Los Altos Pl, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Private corner lot with Pool and Jacuzzi. Walking distance to downtown ocotillo and very close to Intel. Two parks and walking trail within walking distance. Owner will pay for pool and landscape.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive have any available units?
2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive have?
Some of 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive offers parking.
Does 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive has a pool.
Does 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 S LOS ALTOS Drive has units with dishwashers.
