All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2607 West Curry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2607 West Curry Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:30 PM

2607 West Curry Street

2607 West Curry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2607 West Curry Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single-level home that's ready for occupancy. 4 bed and 2 bath home, easy to maintain with all tile flooring, front porch, back patio and gazebo. Located Near 101 and Elliot Rd! Ref, washer & dryer included Large bedrooms & extended driveway pavement are pluses. Come check this home that's ready for you!

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 737-3226 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,560, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 West Curry Street have any available units?
2607 West Curry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 West Curry Street have?
Some of 2607 West Curry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 West Curry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2607 West Curry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 West Curry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 West Curry Street is pet friendly.
Does 2607 West Curry Street offer parking?
No, 2607 West Curry Street does not offer parking.
Does 2607 West Curry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 West Curry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 West Curry Street have a pool?
No, 2607 West Curry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2607 West Curry Street have accessible units?
No, 2607 West Curry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 West Curry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 West Curry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College