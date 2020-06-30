All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

2603 N PLEASANT Drive

2603 North Pleasant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2603 North Pleasant Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Southmoore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bath home on quiet street that is close to everything - Block fence - Newer AC - Desert front - Two car garage with extra storage/work area - Breakfast bar - Pantry - Tile upgrades - Inside laundry - Covered patio. CLEANING/REPAIRS TO BE COMPLETED PRIOR TO MOVE IN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

