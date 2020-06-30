2603 N PLEASANT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bath home on quiet street that is close to everything - Block fence - Newer AC - Desert front - Two car garage with extra storage/work area - Breakfast bar - Pantry - Tile upgrades - Inside laundry - Covered patio. CLEANING/REPAIRS TO BE COMPLETED PRIOR TO MOVE IN