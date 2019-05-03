All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:44 AM

2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86

2600 E Springfield Pl · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

2600 E Springfield Pl, Chandler, AZ 85225
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous chandler 2/2 townhouse with custom tile flooring, like new carpet, fresh paint, premium corner lot, updated kitchen with like new appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, private patio, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 have any available units?
2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 have?
Some of 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 currently offering any rent specials?
2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 is pet friendly.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 offer parking?
Yes, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 offers parking.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 have a pool?
Yes, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 has a pool.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 have accessible units?
No, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86 has units with dishwashers.

