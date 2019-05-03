2600 E SPRINGFIELD CT # 86

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous chandler 2/2 townhouse with custom tile flooring, like new carpet, fresh paint, premium corner lot, updated kitchen with like new appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, private patio, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*