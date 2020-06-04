All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place

2573 East Indian Wells Place · No Longer Available
Location

2573 East Indian Wells Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH GRASS FRONT AND BACK. 3RD BEDROOM HAS NO CLOSET. TILE IN KITCHEN, BATHS AND ENTRY. PAINTING TO BE COMPLETED. BACKYARD GRASS WILL COME BACK. $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN PLUS $25 MONTHLY ADMIN FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place have any available units?
2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place have?
Some of 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place currently offering any rent specials?
2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place pet-friendly?
No, 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place offer parking?
Yes, 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place offers parking.
Does 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place have a pool?
No, 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place does not have a pool.
Does 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place have accessible units?
No, 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2573 E INDIAN WELLS Place has units with dishwashers.
