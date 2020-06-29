All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place

2555 East Honeysuckle Place · No Longer Available
Location

2555 East Honeysuckle Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Sunwest Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Rates 10++ not a typical rental. 4-car garage in a pristine home...Fabulous floor plan! Gorgeous courtyard entry, spiral designer rod iron stair rail, upgraded cabinets, granite, butlers pantry area, hardwood floors, 5 bedrooms plus separate living rm, family rm, formal dining & bonus/teen room with private balcony. 1 downstairs bedroom, 4 full bathrooms, huge master bedroom w/his & hers closets. Professional landscaping, full length covered stamped concrete patio. You won't be disappointed. Home will be completely vacated and deep cleaned before the tenants move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place have any available units?
2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place have?
Some of 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place pet-friendly?
No, 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place offer parking?
Yes, 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place offers parking.
Does 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place have a pool?
No, 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place does not have a pool.
Does 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place have accessible units?
No, 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2555 E HONEYSUCKLE Place has units with dishwashers.

