Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2512 N EVERGREEN Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 12:10 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2512 N EVERGREEN Street
2512 North Evergreen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location
2512 North Evergreen Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amberwood North
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED INTERIOR!New appliances, cabinets, counter tops, and flooringNew bathrooms3 bedrooms / 2 bath1500 square feetVaulted ceilingsLarge backyardRV gate
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2512 N EVERGREEN Street have any available units?
2512 N EVERGREEN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2512 N EVERGREEN Street have?
Some of 2512 N EVERGREEN Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2512 N EVERGREEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
2512 N EVERGREEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 N EVERGREEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 2512 N EVERGREEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 2512 N EVERGREEN Street offer parking?
No, 2512 N EVERGREEN Street does not offer parking.
Does 2512 N EVERGREEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 N EVERGREEN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 N EVERGREEN Street have a pool?
No, 2512 N EVERGREEN Street does not have a pool.
Does 2512 N EVERGREEN Street have accessible units?
No, 2512 N EVERGREEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 N EVERGREEN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 N EVERGREEN Street has units with dishwashers.
