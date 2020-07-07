All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:58 PM

2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place

2480 East Indian Wells Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2480 East Indian Wells Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
5 bedroom, 4 bath, 2 car garage with a pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place have any available units?
2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place have?
Some of 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place currently offering any rent specials?
2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place pet-friendly?
No, 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place offer parking?
Yes, 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place offers parking.
Does 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place have a pool?
Yes, 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place has a pool.
Does 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place have accessible units?
No, 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2480 E INDIAN WELLS Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College