Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2459 W PARK Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2459 W PARK Avenue
2459 West Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2459 West Park Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85224
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, NO SHOWINGS at this time! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH COMMUNITY POOL!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2459 W PARK Avenue have any available units?
2459 W PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2459 W PARK Avenue have?
Some of 2459 W PARK Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2459 W PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2459 W PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 W PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2459 W PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 2459 W PARK Avenue offer parking?
No, 2459 W PARK Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2459 W PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2459 W PARK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 W PARK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2459 W PARK Avenue has a pool.
Does 2459 W PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2459 W PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 W PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2459 W PARK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
