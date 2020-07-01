2455 E PEACH TREE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

POPULAR South Chandler Neighborhood-Cooper Commons! DESIGNER TWO-TONED PAINT~Open-floor-plan, w/hardwood like flooring mixed w/tile first floor~NEWER-UPGRADED carpeting 2nd floor~Family greatroom, breakfast room w/view of backyard~U-SHAPED UPGRADED kitchen w/High-end, STAINLESS STEEL appliance package~Convenient 2nd floor laundry room w/Washer/dryer~HUGE MASTER-SUITE w/double-door-entrance & HIS/HER walk-in closets~MASTER BATH has double-sink-vanity & linen closet~Both secondary bedrooms are good-sized & await your family~Community has green-belt play-area & walking paths~HURRY THIS ONE WON'T LAST 10++Minimum 600 credit-score + 3 times monthly rent as monthly gross-income is in-part the requirements!