Chandler, AZ
2455 E PEACH TREE Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:26 PM

2455 E PEACH TREE Drive

2455 East Peachtree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2455 East Peachtree Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
POPULAR South Chandler Neighborhood-Cooper Commons! DESIGNER TWO-TONED PAINT~Open-floor-plan, w/hardwood like flooring mixed w/tile first floor~NEWER-UPGRADED carpeting 2nd floor~Family greatroom, breakfast room w/view of backyard~U-SHAPED UPGRADED kitchen w/High-end, STAINLESS STEEL appliance package~Convenient 2nd floor laundry room w/Washer/dryer~HUGE MASTER-SUITE w/double-door-entrance & HIS/HER walk-in closets~MASTER BATH has double-sink-vanity & linen closet~Both secondary bedrooms are good-sized & await your family~Community has green-belt play-area & walking paths~HURRY THIS ONE WON'T LAST 10++Minimum 600 credit-score + 3 times monthly rent as monthly gross-income is in-part the requirements!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive have any available units?
2455 E PEACH TREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive have?
Some of 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2455 E PEACH TREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive offers parking.
Does 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive have a pool?
No, 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2455 E PEACH TREE Drive has units with dishwashers.

