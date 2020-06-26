Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2453 E. Kempton
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2453 E. Kempton
2453 East Kempton Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
2453 East Kempton Road, Chandler, AZ 85225
Kempton Crossing
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this Beautiful Home - 4bd, 3ba
2,478 sq ft
(RLNE5597270)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2453 E. Kempton have any available units?
2453 E. Kempton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 2453 E. Kempton currently offering any rent specials?
2453 E. Kempton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2453 E. Kempton pet-friendly?
Yes, 2453 E. Kempton is pet friendly.
Does 2453 E. Kempton offer parking?
No, 2453 E. Kempton does not offer parking.
Does 2453 E. Kempton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2453 E. Kempton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2453 E. Kempton have a pool?
No, 2453 E. Kempton does not have a pool.
Does 2453 E. Kempton have accessible units?
No, 2453 E. Kempton does not have accessible units.
Does 2453 E. Kempton have units with dishwashers?
No, 2453 E. Kempton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2453 E. Kempton have units with air conditioning?
No, 2453 E. Kempton does not have units with air conditioning.
