All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2435 E. Desert Broom Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2435 E. Desert Broom Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2435 E. Desert Broom Place

2435 East Desert Broom Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2435 East Desert Broom Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Sienna

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
2435 E. Desert Broom Place Available 01/02/19 - WOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Chandler's highly south Markwood North subdivision. You are greeted by an inviting gated courtyard with outdoor fireplace and large sitting area. There are two bedrooms and a den in the main house AND a full bedroom/bathroom in the Casita. Large open great room with gas fireplace. The kitchen is a cook's delight - lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom recessed lighting, large pantry, and breakfast bar. The backyard offers low-maintenance landscaping, covered patio and an extended patio area as well.

(RLNE4584891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 E. Desert Broom Place have any available units?
2435 E. Desert Broom Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2435 E. Desert Broom Place have?
Some of 2435 E. Desert Broom Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 E. Desert Broom Place currently offering any rent specials?
2435 E. Desert Broom Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 E. Desert Broom Place pet-friendly?
No, 2435 E. Desert Broom Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2435 E. Desert Broom Place offer parking?
No, 2435 E. Desert Broom Place does not offer parking.
Does 2435 E. Desert Broom Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2435 E. Desert Broom Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 E. Desert Broom Place have a pool?
No, 2435 E. Desert Broom Place does not have a pool.
Does 2435 E. Desert Broom Place have accessible units?
No, 2435 E. Desert Broom Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 E. Desert Broom Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2435 E. Desert Broom Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College