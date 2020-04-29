Amenities

2435 E. Desert Broom Place Available 01/02/19 - WOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Chandler's highly south Markwood North subdivision. You are greeted by an inviting gated courtyard with outdoor fireplace and large sitting area. There are two bedrooms and a den in the main house AND a full bedroom/bathroom in the Casita. Large open great room with gas fireplace. The kitchen is a cook's delight - lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom recessed lighting, large pantry, and breakfast bar. The backyard offers low-maintenance landscaping, covered patio and an extended patio area as well.



