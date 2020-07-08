2412 W ROCKROSE Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

!!!LOCATION!!!It's in beautiful Ocotillo golf comm. close to most happening place of Chandler; Price corridor. Close to Orbital, Intel, Wells Fargo, Bank Of America, Chandler Regional Hospital and Chandler Fashion Mall. Fresh paint both interior and exterior including new pool deck & paint. Brand new Stainless Steel appliances, new Cabinets and Granite Counter top in the kitchen and hallway. New light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. New laminate wood flooring. Nicely landscaped and welcoming backyard with resurfaced deck of pebble tech pool with sheet-waterfall feature. Tile extends into kitchen, nook, hallway, family room and one of bedrooms. House is located in a lake subdivision with community tennis court and park. Pre-wired for home security.