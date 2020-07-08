All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2412 W ROCKROSE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2412 W ROCKROSE Way
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

2412 W ROCKROSE Way

2412 West Rockrose Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Octotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2412 West Rockrose Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
!!!LOCATION!!!It's in beautiful Ocotillo golf comm. close to most happening place of Chandler; Price corridor. Close to Orbital, Intel, Wells Fargo, Bank Of America, Chandler Regional Hospital and Chandler Fashion Mall. Fresh paint both interior and exterior including new pool deck & paint. Brand new Stainless Steel appliances, new Cabinets and Granite Counter top in the kitchen and hallway. New light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. New laminate wood flooring. Nicely landscaped and welcoming backyard with resurfaced deck of pebble tech pool with sheet-waterfall feature. Tile extends into kitchen, nook, hallway, family room and one of bedrooms. House is located in a lake subdivision with community tennis court and park. Pre-wired for home security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 W ROCKROSE Way have any available units?
2412 W ROCKROSE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 W ROCKROSE Way have?
Some of 2412 W ROCKROSE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 W ROCKROSE Way currently offering any rent specials?
2412 W ROCKROSE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 W ROCKROSE Way pet-friendly?
No, 2412 W ROCKROSE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2412 W ROCKROSE Way offer parking?
Yes, 2412 W ROCKROSE Way offers parking.
Does 2412 W ROCKROSE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 W ROCKROSE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 W ROCKROSE Way have a pool?
Yes, 2412 W ROCKROSE Way has a pool.
Does 2412 W ROCKROSE Way have accessible units?
No, 2412 W ROCKROSE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 W ROCKROSE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 W ROCKROSE Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College