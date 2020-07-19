2405 W Harrison Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

THIS CAPTIVATING CUSTOM ESTATE REVEALS A UNIQUE CHARM. LOTS OF AMENITIES LIKE MATURE LANDSCAPING. CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHEN. SUB ZERO REFRIG. AND FREEZER. 2 KITCHEN ISLANDS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. BASEMENT WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM. 40x125 POOL AND SPA WITH FOUNTAINS AND OUTDOOR KITCHEN. DETACHED 1600 GARAGE WITH BATHROOM AND A/C.