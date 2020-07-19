2405 W Harrison Street

THIS CAPTIVATING CUSTOM ESTATE REVEALS A UNIQUE CHARM. LOTS OF AMENITIES LIKE MATURE LANDSCAPING. CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHEN. SUB ZERO REFRIG. AND FREEZER. 2 KITCHEN ISLANDS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. BASEMENT WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM. 40x125 POOL AND SPA WITH FOUNTAINS AND OUTDOOR KITCHEN. DETACHED 1600 GARAGE WITH BATHROOM AND A/C.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
