All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2405 W Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2405 W Harrison Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2405 W Harrison Street

2405 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2405 West Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
THIS CAPTIVATING CUSTOM ESTATE REVEALS A UNIQUE CHARM. LOTS OF AMENITIES LIKE MATURE LANDSCAPING. CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHEN. SUB ZERO REFRIG. AND FREEZER. 2 KITCHEN ISLANDS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. BASEMENT WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM. 40x125 POOL AND SPA WITH FOUNTAINS AND OUTDOOR KITCHEN. DETACHED 1600 GARAGE WITH BATHROOM AND A/C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 W Harrison Street have any available units?
2405 W Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 W Harrison Street have?
Some of 2405 W Harrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 W Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2405 W Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 W Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2405 W Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2405 W Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2405 W Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 2405 W Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 W Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 W Harrison Street have a pool?
Yes, 2405 W Harrison Street has a pool.
Does 2405 W Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 2405 W Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 W Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 W Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College