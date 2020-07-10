All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2401 N NEBRASKA Street

2401 North Nebraska Street · No Longer Available
Location

2401 North Nebraska Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amberwood South

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 CAR CARPORT. GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AREA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street have any available units?
2401 N NEBRASKA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 2401 N NEBRASKA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2401 N NEBRASKA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 N NEBRASKA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street offers parking.
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street have a pool?
No, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street have accessible units?
No, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street does not have units with air conditioning.

