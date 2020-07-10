Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2401 N NEBRASKA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2401 N NEBRASKA Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2401 N NEBRASKA Street
2401 North Nebraska Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2401 North Nebraska Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amberwood South
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 CAR CARPORT. GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AREA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street have any available units?
2401 N NEBRASKA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 2401 N NEBRASKA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2401 N NEBRASKA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 N NEBRASKA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street offers parking.
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street have a pool?
No, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street have accessible units?
No, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 N NEBRASKA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 N NEBRASKA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226
Similar Pages
Chandler 1 Bedrooms
Chandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with Parking
Chandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Octotillo
The Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College