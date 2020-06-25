All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327

2327 North Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2327 North Evergreen Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amberwood South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 have any available units?
2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 currently offering any rent specials?
2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 pet-friendly?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 offer parking?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 does not offer parking.
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 have a pool?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 does not have a pool.
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 have accessible units?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 does not have units with air conditioning.
