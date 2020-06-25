Rent Calculator
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327
2327 North Evergreen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2327 North Evergreen Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amberwood South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE2012028)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 have any available units?
2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 currently offering any rent specials?
2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 pet-friendly?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 offer parking?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 does not offer parking.
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 have a pool?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 does not have a pool.
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 have accessible units?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 N. Evergreen St. 21246327 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
