2306 E TOLEDO Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage

Location!! Single level home 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pool with 3 car garage rental! North South Exposure, Open floor plan with an eat in kitchen to family room plus there's a formal living & dining, fireplace, private pool with monthly pool service included, a den or office, master bedroom with french door entry, you'll love the walk in closet with organized shelving and hang bars, separate shower and tub , lots of sink space for those who share but don't want to. Storage galore including built in cabinets in the garage! Located in Award Winning Chandler Schools, CTA Liberty, Perry High School, Great Hearts , and BASIS Chandler North Primary. Easy access to shopping at San Tan Mall Area, Mercy Hospital, and 202.