All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2305 East Peach Tree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2305 East Peach Tree Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 6:07 PM

2305 East Peach Tree Drive

2305 East Peachtree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2305 East Peachtree Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.5% monthly city tax.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 East Peach Tree Drive have any available units?
2305 East Peach Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 2305 East Peach Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2305 East Peach Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 East Peach Tree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 East Peach Tree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2305 East Peach Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 2305 East Peach Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2305 East Peach Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 East Peach Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 East Peach Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 2305 East Peach Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2305 East Peach Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 2305 East Peach Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 East Peach Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 East Peach Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 East Peach Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 East Peach Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College