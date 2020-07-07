Rent Calculator
2282 E Spruce Dr
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM
2282 E Spruce Dr
2282 East Spruce Drive
Location
2282 East Spruce Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SFH in Chandler - Property Id: 257984
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257984
Property Id 257984
(RLNE5707126)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2282 E Spruce Dr have any available units?
2282 E Spruce Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2282 E Spruce Dr have?
Some of 2282 E Spruce Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2282 E Spruce Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2282 E Spruce Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2282 E Spruce Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2282 E Spruce Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2282 E Spruce Dr offer parking?
No, 2282 E Spruce Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2282 E Spruce Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2282 E Spruce Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2282 E Spruce Dr have a pool?
No, 2282 E Spruce Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2282 E Spruce Dr have accessible units?
No, 2282 E Spruce Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2282 E Spruce Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2282 E Spruce Dr has units with dishwashers.
