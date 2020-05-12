Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
225 S RUSH Circle E
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
225 S RUSH Circle E
225 South Rush Circle East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
225 South Rush Circle East, Chandler, AZ 85226
Twelve Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 S RUSH Circle E have any available units?
225 S RUSH Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 225 S RUSH Circle E have?
Some of 225 S RUSH Circle E's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 225 S RUSH Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
225 S RUSH Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 S RUSH Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 225 S RUSH Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 225 S RUSH Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 225 S RUSH Circle E offers parking.
Does 225 S RUSH Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 S RUSH Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 S RUSH Circle E have a pool?
No, 225 S RUSH Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 225 S RUSH Circle E have accessible units?
No, 225 S RUSH Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 225 S RUSH Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 S RUSH Circle E has units with dishwashers.
