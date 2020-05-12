All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

225 S RUSH Circle E

225 South Rush Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

225 South Rush Circle East, Chandler, AZ 85226
Twelve Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 S RUSH Circle E have any available units?
225 S RUSH Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 S RUSH Circle E have?
Some of 225 S RUSH Circle E's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 S RUSH Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
225 S RUSH Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 S RUSH Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 225 S RUSH Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 225 S RUSH Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 225 S RUSH Circle E offers parking.
Does 225 S RUSH Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 S RUSH Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 S RUSH Circle E have a pool?
No, 225 S RUSH Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 225 S RUSH Circle E have accessible units?
No, 225 S RUSH Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 225 S RUSH Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 S RUSH Circle E has units with dishwashers.
