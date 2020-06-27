All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

2230 E FAIRVIEW Street

2230 East Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Location

2230 East Fairview Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Kempton Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great Home, Fenced Play Pool, 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. Living Room, Family Room/Dining Room. RV Gate. Close to the 60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street have any available units?
2230 E FAIRVIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street have?
Some of 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
2230 E FAIRVIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street offers parking.
Does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street have a pool?
Yes, 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street has a pool.
Does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street has units with dishwashers.
