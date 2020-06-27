Rent Calculator
Chandler, AZ
/
2230 E FAIRVIEW Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2230 E FAIRVIEW Street
2230 East Fairview Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2230 East Fairview Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Kempton Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great Home, Fenced Play Pool, 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. Living Room, Family Room/Dining Room. RV Gate. Close to the 60.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street have any available units?
2230 E FAIRVIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street have?
Some of 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
2230 E FAIRVIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street offers parking.
Does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street have a pool?
Yes, 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street has a pool.
Does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 E FAIRVIEW Street has units with dishwashers.
