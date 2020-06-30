All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2205 W OLIVE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2205 W OLIVE Way
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 PM

2205 W OLIVE Way

2205 West Olive Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Octotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2205 West Olive Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Location, Fenced Pool, cozy living single family home with great features, 3 car garage with lot of cabinet storage, build in cabinet in office, with mini golf at backyard, near Ocotillo golf court;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 W OLIVE Way have any available units?
2205 W OLIVE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 W OLIVE Way have?
Some of 2205 W OLIVE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 W OLIVE Way currently offering any rent specials?
2205 W OLIVE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 W OLIVE Way pet-friendly?
No, 2205 W OLIVE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2205 W OLIVE Way offer parking?
Yes, 2205 W OLIVE Way offers parking.
Does 2205 W OLIVE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 W OLIVE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 W OLIVE Way have a pool?
Yes, 2205 W OLIVE Way has a pool.
Does 2205 W OLIVE Way have accessible units?
No, 2205 W OLIVE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 W OLIVE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 W OLIVE Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College