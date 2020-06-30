Great Location, Fenced Pool, cozy living single family home with great features, 3 car garage with lot of cabinet storage, build in cabinet in office, with mini golf at backyard, near Ocotillo golf court;
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2205 W OLIVE Way have any available units?
2205 W OLIVE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 W OLIVE Way have?
Some of 2205 W OLIVE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 W OLIVE Way currently offering any rent specials?
2205 W OLIVE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.