Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2169 West Peninsula Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

2169 West Peninsula Circle

2169 West Peninsula Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2169 West Peninsula Circle, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely stunning split level chandler 3/2 home with massive vaulted ceilings, updated paint, like new carpeting, spacious kitchen with expansive living room transition flow, cozy fireplace, gated community, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, premium upper level den/gaming area, 2 car garage, great near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 West Peninsula Circle have any available units?
2169 West Peninsula Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2169 West Peninsula Circle have?
Some of 2169 West Peninsula Circle's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 West Peninsula Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2169 West Peninsula Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 West Peninsula Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2169 West Peninsula Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2169 West Peninsula Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2169 West Peninsula Circle does offer parking.
Does 2169 West Peninsula Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2169 West Peninsula Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 West Peninsula Circle have a pool?
No, 2169 West Peninsula Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2169 West Peninsula Circle have accessible units?
No, 2169 West Peninsula Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 West Peninsula Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2169 West Peninsula Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
