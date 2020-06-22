2169 West Peninsula Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely stunning split level chandler 3/2 home with massive vaulted ceilings, updated paint, like new carpeting, spacious kitchen with expansive living room transition flow, cozy fireplace, gated community, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, premium upper level den/gaming area, 2 car garage, great near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.