2127 East Glacier Place, Chandler, AZ 85249 Cooper Corners East
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATIONPOOL****POOL****POOL****POOLHighly desired community boasts this magnificient 4 bed 3 bathroom two story home.One bedroom DOWNSTAIRS-formal living & dining HUGE LOFT UPSTAIRS --Covered patio looks out to refreshing pool and grassy area.Rent INCLUDES FULL POOL & YARD SERVICE MONTHLY.BE FIRST BEFORE IT IS GONE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2127 E GLACIER Place have any available units?
2127 E GLACIER Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 E GLACIER Place have?
Some of 2127 E GLACIER Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 E GLACIER Place currently offering any rent specials?
2127 E GLACIER Place is not currently offering any rent specials.