2114 E OAKLAND Street

FANTASTIC! 4 BIG bedrooms 2 3/4 baths * Custom features thru-out! Gourmet kitchen features a HUGE island with breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including REFRIGERATOR & B/I microwave, newer cabinets* Breakfast nook * Living room/dining room combo. Bedroom and FULL bath up front is perfect for guests * FULL hall bath by secondary bedrooms with dual sinks * HUGE laundry room with sink, cabinets, WASHER & DRYER * BIG Double door master suite features a B/I ironing board, dual vanities, CUSTOM walk-in shower & walk-in closet * Extended covered patio* Low maintenance Synthetic grass and desert landscaping. Epoxy Coated Garage Floors and built in shelving. All Information Deemed Reliable not guaranteed.