Chandler, AZ
2111 N. Iowa St.
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

2111 N. Iowa St.

2111 North Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2111 North Iowa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with front courtyard available for your enjoyment! - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with front courtyard available for your enjoyment. This home boasts cathedral ceilings, skylight in kitchen, custom paint, ceramic tile in kitchen, living room, hallways and baths. Washer and dryer included.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1295
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE5045348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 N. Iowa St. have any available units?
2111 N. Iowa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 N. Iowa St. have?
Some of 2111 N. Iowa St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 N. Iowa St. currently offering any rent specials?
2111 N. Iowa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 N. Iowa St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 N. Iowa St. is pet friendly.
Does 2111 N. Iowa St. offer parking?
No, 2111 N. Iowa St. does not offer parking.
Does 2111 N. Iowa St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 N. Iowa St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 N. Iowa St. have a pool?
Yes, 2111 N. Iowa St. has a pool.
Does 2111 N. Iowa St. have accessible units?
No, 2111 N. Iowa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 N. Iowa St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 N. Iowa St. does not have units with dishwashers.
