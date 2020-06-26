2111 N. Iowa St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool courtyard

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with front courtyard available for your enjoyment! - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with front courtyard available for your enjoyment. This home boasts cathedral ceilings, skylight in kitchen, custom paint, ceramic tile in kitchen, living room, hallways and baths. Washer and dryer included.



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1295

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 1.5%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE5045348)