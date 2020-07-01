2084 E CHERRY HILLS Place

2084 East Cherry Hills Place, Chandler, AZ 85249 Cooper Commons
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Private Pool, Corner Lot, Split Floor-Plan! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Cooper Commons offers nice upgrades throughout - custom blinds, fans, nice landscape, and more. Large Kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
