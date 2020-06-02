Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2059 N Holguin Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2059 N Holguin Way
2059 North Holguin Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2059 North Holguin Way, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has 1,346 square feet of living space. Leases signed in this state may be subject to a 9.99 utility fee, local taxes and processing fees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2059 N Holguin Way have any available units?
2059 N Holguin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 2059 N Holguin Way currently offering any rent specials?
2059 N Holguin Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2059 N Holguin Way pet-friendly?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 2059 N Holguin Way offer parking?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way does not offer parking.
Does 2059 N Holguin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2059 N Holguin Way have a pool?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way does not have a pool.
Does 2059 N Holguin Way have accessible units?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2059 N Holguin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2059 N Holguin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
