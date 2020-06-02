All apartments in Chandler
2059 N Holguin Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2059 N Holguin Way

2059 North Holguin Way · No Longer Available
Location

2059 North Holguin Way, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has 1,346 square feet of living space. Leases signed in this state may be subject to a 9.99 utility fee, local taxes and processing fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2059 N Holguin Way have any available units?
2059 N Holguin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 2059 N Holguin Way currently offering any rent specials?
2059 N Holguin Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2059 N Holguin Way pet-friendly?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2059 N Holguin Way offer parking?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way does not offer parking.
Does 2059 N Holguin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2059 N Holguin Way have a pool?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way does not have a pool.
Does 2059 N Holguin Way have accessible units?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2059 N Holguin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2059 N Holguin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2059 N Holguin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
