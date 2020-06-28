2048 W Butler Drive

Amenities

**Excellent 3br/1ba/1garage HOUSE (CHANDLER & DOBSON) - EXCELLENT Location!! This house is a three bedroom & One full bath



This house is off of Chandler and Dobson with direct access to the Loop 101 and 202 Freeways. Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and walking distance from shopping!



Amenities Include: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, desert landscaping, Fenced backyard, 1 Car Garage, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space.



Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,477.78



Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.



Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.



Location:CHANDLER



