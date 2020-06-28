All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2048 W Butler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2048 W Butler Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

2048 W Butler Drive

2048 West Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2048 West Butler Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Excellent 3br/1ba/1garage HOUSE (CHANDLER & DOBSON) - EXCELLENT Location!! This house is a three bedroom & One full bath

This house is off of Chandler and Dobson with direct access to the Loop 101 and 202 Freeways. Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and walking distance from shopping!

Amenities Include: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, desert landscaping, Fenced backyard, 1 Car Garage, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space.

Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,477.78

Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.

Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
Location:CHANDLER

(RLNE2374965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 W Butler Drive have any available units?
2048 W Butler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 W Butler Drive have?
Some of 2048 W Butler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 W Butler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2048 W Butler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 W Butler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2048 W Butler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2048 W Butler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2048 W Butler Drive offers parking.
Does 2048 W Butler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2048 W Butler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 W Butler Drive have a pool?
No, 2048 W Butler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2048 W Butler Drive have accessible units?
No, 2048 W Butler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 W Butler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 W Butler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College