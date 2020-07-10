All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 PM

20 North Terrace Road

20 North Terrace Road · No Longer Available
Location

20 North Terrace Road, Chandler, AZ 85226
Glenview Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 North Terrace Road have any available units?
20 North Terrace Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 20 North Terrace Road currently offering any rent specials?
20 North Terrace Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 North Terrace Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 North Terrace Road is pet friendly.
Does 20 North Terrace Road offer parking?
No, 20 North Terrace Road does not offer parking.
Does 20 North Terrace Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 North Terrace Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 North Terrace Road have a pool?
No, 20 North Terrace Road does not have a pool.
Does 20 North Terrace Road have accessible units?
No, 20 North Terrace Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20 North Terrace Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 North Terrace Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 North Terrace Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 North Terrace Road does not have units with air conditioning.

