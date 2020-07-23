All apartments in Chandler
1961 North Hartford Street

1961 N Hartford St · (480) 630-8546
Location

1961 N Hartford St, Chandler, AZ 85225

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1186 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1184 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Cozy two-story condo in Chandler Heather Glen Community. Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2/5 bathrooms and new flooring is being installed. Enjoy access to the community pool as well!
*Property Available 7/24/20

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $875
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 7/24/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 North Hartford Street have any available units?
1961 North Hartford Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1961 North Hartford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1961 North Hartford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 North Hartford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1961 North Hartford Street is pet friendly.
Does 1961 North Hartford Street offer parking?
No, 1961 North Hartford Street does not offer parking.
Does 1961 North Hartford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 North Hartford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 North Hartford Street have a pool?
Yes, 1961 North Hartford Street has a pool.
Does 1961 North Hartford Street have accessible units?
No, 1961 North Hartford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 North Hartford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 North Hartford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1961 North Hartford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1961 North Hartford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
