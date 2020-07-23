1961 North Hartford Street

Amenities

Cozy two-story condo in Chandler Heather Glen Community. Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2/5 bathrooms and new flooring is being installed. Enjoy access to the community pool as well!

*Property Available 7/24/20



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $875

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 7/24/20

