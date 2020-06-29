All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1931 W PELICAN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1931 W PELICAN Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

1931 W PELICAN Drive

1931 West Pelican Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1931 West Pelican Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Stonefield

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.Yard service is not included. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 W PELICAN Drive have any available units?
1931 W PELICAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 W PELICAN Drive have?
Some of 1931 W PELICAN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 W PELICAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1931 W PELICAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 W PELICAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1931 W PELICAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1931 W PELICAN Drive offer parking?
No, 1931 W PELICAN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1931 W PELICAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 W PELICAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 W PELICAN Drive have a pool?
No, 1931 W PELICAN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1931 W PELICAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1931 W PELICAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 W PELICAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 W PELICAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College