190 W WOOD Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Light, bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in gated Ironwood Vistas. Designer fans, paint, tile + neutral carpet. Beautiful maple hardwood flooring in kitchen & dining area with upgraded oak cabinets with pull-out shelves, large pantry & kitchen island. Stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops.Built-in microwave/with smooth top range. Built-in desk perfect for your computer! Large master bdrm with walk-in closet, lounging tub & dual sinks in master bath. 50 gal. water heater. Refrigerator, energy efficient front load washer & dryer included. Large sink in laundry. WONDERFUL backyard retreat with expanded patio and attractive, soothing fountain. Low maintenance landscaping includes orange, lemon & white grapefruit trees. This home has been beautifully maintained.