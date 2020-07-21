All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
190 W WOOD Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:29 PM

190 W WOOD Drive

190 West Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

190 West Wood Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Ironwood Vistas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Light, bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in gated Ironwood Vistas. Designer fans, paint, tile + neutral carpet. Beautiful maple hardwood flooring in kitchen & dining area with upgraded oak cabinets with pull-out shelves, large pantry & kitchen island. Stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops.Built-in microwave/with smooth top range. Built-in desk perfect for your computer! Large master bdrm with walk-in closet, lounging tub & dual sinks in master bath. 50 gal. water heater. Refrigerator, energy efficient front load washer & dryer included. Large sink in laundry. WONDERFUL backyard retreat with expanded patio and attractive, soothing fountain. Low maintenance landscaping includes orange, lemon & white grapefruit trees. This home has been beautifully maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 W WOOD Drive have any available units?
190 W WOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 W WOOD Drive have?
Some of 190 W WOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 W WOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
190 W WOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 W WOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 190 W WOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 190 W WOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 190 W WOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 190 W WOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 W WOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 W WOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 190 W WOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 190 W WOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 190 W WOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 190 W WOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 W WOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
