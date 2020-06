Amenities

Beautiful single level home in desirable Pecos Ranch. Fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath. Charming Arizona room with gas fire pit and tv. This property also boasts a pool with plenty of patio furniture for entertaining. This is available for short term or monthly rental. This subdivision also has a community pool, fishing lakes and much more! Easy access to 202 and shopping! Just bring your toothbrush as this house has everything you'll need!