All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1831 West Wildhorse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1831 West Wildhorse Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

1831 West Wildhorse Drive

1831 West Wildhorse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1831 West Wildhorse Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 West Wildhorse Drive have any available units?
1831 West Wildhorse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1831 West Wildhorse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1831 West Wildhorse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 West Wildhorse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 West Wildhorse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1831 West Wildhorse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1831 West Wildhorse Drive offers parking.
Does 1831 West Wildhorse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 West Wildhorse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 West Wildhorse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1831 West Wildhorse Drive has a pool.
Does 1831 West Wildhorse Drive have accessible units?
No, 1831 West Wildhorse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 West Wildhorse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 West Wildhorse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 West Wildhorse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 West Wildhorse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College